Contango describes a futures market where prices for later delivery are higher than the current spot price. This creates an upward-sloping futures curve, which can affect futures traders, commodity ETFs and products linked to futures prices.

Before looking at roll yield and ETFs, it helps to understand what the futures curve shows: the relationship between today’s price and prices for delivery at later dates.

Takeaways Contango is when futures prices are higher than the spot price, so the curve slopes upward.

It is often linked to the carrying cost, such as storage, financing and insurance.

Rolling long futures in contango can create a negative roll yield.

Commodity ETFs that hold futures may lose value over time in persistent contango.

The opposite of contango is backwardation, where the curve slopes downward.

Contango describes market structure. On its own, it is not a signal to buy or sell.

What is contango trading?

Contango trading is a futures market structure where contracts for later delivery trade at higher prices than those for nearer delivery, and above the current spot price. When these prices are plotted across expiry dates, they form an upward-sloping futures curve.

A simple way to think about it: if it costs money to hold an asset until a future date, the later-dated price may include some of those costs.

Hypothetical example If the spot price is $80.00 and a later-dated futures contract trades at $82.00, that part of the curve is in contango.

This matters because returns can depend on more than whether the underlying market rises or falls. For futures, and products based on futures, the shape of the curve can also play a role.

Views differ on what contango suggests. Some analysts see it mainly as a reflection of carrying costs. Others may see it as partly linked to expectations for future prices. An upward-sloping curve does not, by itself, mean that spot prices will rise.

Contango at a glance

Question Summary What does contango mean? Later-dated futures trade above the current spot price. What does the curve look like? It slopes upward from near-term to later-dated contracts. Why can it happen? Carrying costs, such as storage, financing and insurance, may be built into futures prices. Why does it matter? It can affect roll yield and returns for futures-based products. Is it a trading signal? Not on its own. It is one piece of market context.

The futures curve: contango vs backwardation

The futures curve can slope in either direction.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Contango : in contango, later-dated futures cost more than nearer-dated futures. The curve rises from left to right.

: in contango, later-dated futures cost more than nearer-dated futures. The curve rises from left to right. Backwardation: in backwardation, later-dated futures cost less than nearer-dated futures. The curve slopes downward. This may happen when near-term demand is strong, or when supply is limited, making the asset more valuable now than later.

The shape of the futures curve can help traders understand how the market is pricing different delivery dates. However, contango and backwardation describe current pricing conditions, not what futures prices will do next.

Why contango happens

A common reason for contango is the carrying cost.

Holding a physical commodity until a future delivery date can involve storage, warehousing, financing and insurance costs. If a futures price reflects today’s spot price plus these costs, it may sit above the spot price. The longer the time to deliver, the more those costs can build, which may contribute to an upward-sloping curve.

In financial futures, the equivalent is the cost of financing the position, less any income it produces. When carrying costs are a bigger influence than other factors, the market may move towards contango.

Roll yield: how contango affects returns

One practical effect of contango is on roll yield.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What rolling means Futures contracts expire. Traders who want to keep continuous exposure usually need to: Close the expiring contract. Open a later-dated contract. Repeat the process when the new contract approaches expiry. This process is known as rolling the position.

Negative roll yield in contango In contango, the expiring near-month contract is cheaper than the later-dated contract being bought. Each roll can therefore mean selling the lower-priced contract and buying the higher-priced one. For a long position, this can create a negative roll yield. In practice, that means the roll can reduce returns over time, even if the spot price does not move. Backwardation has the opposite effect. If the expiring contract is more expensive than the later-dated one, rolling can create a positive roll yield.

Contango and commodity ETFs

Roll yield is one reason contango matters for some exchange-traded products.

Many commodity ETFs and similar products hold futures rather than the physical asset. They also roll those futures regularly.

In persistent contango, each roll may involve:

Selling a cheaper front-month contract.

Buying a more expensive back-month contract.

Repeating that process at each roll date.

This repeated cost is sometimes called roll decay.

Over time, roll decay can reduce the value of a futures-based commodity product, even when the commodity’s spot price is flat or rising slightly. For these products, the shape of the curve can affect returns alongside the commodity’s spot price.

Roll decay comes from the structure of the futures curve. It is not, on its own, a forecast for the market.

Contango vs backwardation

The two curve shapes have opposite effects.

Context Contango Backwardation Curve Slopes up; futures are often above spot Slopes down; futures are often below spot Usual driver Carrying cost, such as storage and financing Near-term demand or supply shortage Roll yield for long positions Negative, which can reduce returns Positive, which can support returns Common interpretation Carrying costs may be built into later prices Near-term supply or demand pressure may be stronger What it is not A standalone buy or sell signal A standalone buy or sell signal

Markets can move between contango and backwardation over time. The same commodity can also shift from one structure to the other as supply, demand and financing conditions change.

What contango may signal

Contango is best viewed as information about market structure, rather than a trading signal. It may suggest that:

Carrying costs are influencing futures prices.

Near-term supply is not especially tight.

Later-dated contracts include a premium over spot.

The cost of rolling may matter for long futures exposure.

It does not confirm that spot prices will rise. It also does not remove the need to consider wider market factors, such as supply, demand, interest rates, inventory levels and broader risk sentiment.

A move from contango towards backwardation may suggest tighter near-term supply or stronger demand. Some analysts view this as a change in market conditions, but it remains context rather than a rule. It should not be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell.

Considerations and risk management

Contango is a structural feature that can affect risk and returns. It is not a strategy in itself.

Key considerations

For traders and investors, the main points to consider are:

Roll decay : long futures and futures-based products can face a drag from negative roll yield.

: long futures and futures-based products can face a drag from negative roll yield. Spot vs futures returns : the spot price and futures-based product returns may differ.

: the spot price and futures-based product returns may differ. Curve changes : contango can last for long periods, but it can also reverse.

: contango can last for long periods, but it can also reverse. Product structure : ETFs, CFDs and futures-based products may not behave in the same way as the underlying market.

: ETFs, CFDs and futures-based products may not behave in the same way as the underlying market. Costs: roll costs, spreads, commissions and overnight financing can all affect returns.

Managing risk

Traders using futures or contracts for difference (CFDs) on futures may consider the curve when assessing expected returns, position size, roll costs and financing costs.

Risk-management tools can help, but they do not remove risk.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Create an account Open a demo account

FAQ