Trade Zoono Group Limited - ZNOau CFD

What is Zoono Group Limited (ZNOau)?

Zoono Group Limited is a company engaged in the development and distribution of antimicrobial products designed to provide long-lasting protection against bacteria and viruses. Its product portfolio includes surface sprays, hand sanitizers, and personal care items that utilize proprietary antimicrobial technology. Zoono's products are used in various settings, including healthcare, hospitality, and consumer markets. The company's technology aims to create a protective barrier on surfaces to reduce microbial contamination. Zoono Group operates internationally, supplying products to multiple countries. The company focuses on research and development to enhance the efficacy and application of its antimicrobial solutions. It also emphasizes compliance with regulatory standards relevant to health and safety. Zoono's business strategy includes partnerships and distribution agreements to expand its market reach.

Zoono Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Zoono Group Limited’s current market levels, trading at A$0.08. The session’s price variation has been between A$0.065 and A$0.081, reflecting a daily change of +1.5385%.

FAQ: Zoono Group Limited (ZNOau)

What is the current price of ZNOau stock?

The latest price stands at A$0.08.

Does ZNOau pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does ZNOau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE exclusively via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is ZNOau best known for?

Zoono Group Limited is most famous for its antimicrobial surface protection products.

What assets are typically shown together with ZNOau?

Commonly shown alongside ZNOau: Primary Health Properties, Pagegroup, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund