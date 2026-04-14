Trade ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - GTM CFD

What is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM)?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is a software company specializing in business-to-business (B2B) data and intelligence solutions. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to assist sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals in identifying and engaging with potential customers and candidates. Its offerings include comprehensive databases, advanced analytics, and automation tools that enable users to streamline lead generation, market research, and customer relationship management. ZoomInfo integrates data from multiple sources to maintain detailed and up-to-date profiles of businesses and professionals, supporting decision-making processes across various industries. The company operates primarily in the technology sector and serves a global clientele through subscription-based services. Founded with the aim of enhancing business intelligence capabilities, ZoomInfo has developed a reputation for leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy and relevance of its information. Its platform is utilized by organizations seeking to optimize their sales and marketing strategies through data-driven insights.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. trading at $5.87. The price has ranged from $5.5 to $5.86 today, showing a daily change of +6.5693%.

FAQ: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM)

What is the current price of GTM stock?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.'s last traded price is $5.87.

Does GTM pay dividends?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does GTM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is GTM best known for?

The company is most famous for its business-to-business data and intelligence platform.

What assets are typically shown together with GTM?

Commonly shown alongside GTM: Banc of California Inc, CleanSpark, Inc., GlobalData PLC