Trade YASKAWA Electric Corporation - 6506 CFD

What is YASKAWA Electric Corporation (6506)?

YASKAWA Electric Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in industrial robots, motion control, and system engineering. The company provides automation solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and energy. YASKAWA's product range includes servo motors, controllers, inverters, and robotic systems designed to enhance productivity and efficiency. It is recognized for its contributions to robotics technology and automation innovation. The company operates globally, supplying products and services to a broad customer base. YASKAWA also invests in research and development to advance automation technologies and support industrial growth.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday activity with YASKAWA Electric Corporation trading at ¥5159.9. It has moved between ¥5127.1 and ¥5264.7, recording a daily change of -1.4475%.

FAQ: YASKAWA Electric Corporation (6506)

What is the current price of 6506 stock?

The current price stands at ¥5159.9.

Does 6506 pay dividends?

YASKAWA Electric Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6506 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

YASKAWA Electric Corporation operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 6506 best known for?

The company is most famous for its industrial robots and automation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 6506?

Commonly shown alongside 6506: AudioCodes Ltd, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Iveco Group NV