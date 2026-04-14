Trade Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. - 9064 CFD

What is Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (9064)?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese logistics and delivery services company. It operates a comprehensive network for parcel delivery, freight forwarding, and supply chain management. The company is known for its door-to-door delivery services and temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Yamato Holdings serves a broad customer base including individuals, small businesses, and large corporations. It integrates information technology with logistics operations to enhance service efficiency and reliability. The company also engages in warehousing, international shipping, and e-commerce logistics, contributing to the modernization of distribution infrastructure.

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday trading for Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., which is at ¥1860.46. The session range extends between ¥1845.54 and ¥1863.83, with a daily change of +0.6454%.

FAQ: Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (9064)

What is the current price of 9064 stock?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.'s current stock price is ¥1860.46.

Does 9064 pay dividends?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 9064 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is 9064 best known for?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. is most famous for its parcel delivery and logistics services.

What assets are typically shown together with 9064?

Commonly shown alongside 9064: MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, AdvanSix Inc.