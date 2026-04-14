Trade XP Inc - XP CFD

What is XP (XP)?

XP Inc. is a financial services company based in Brazil that offers a range of investment and brokerage services. The company operates an online platform that provides access to various financial products, including stocks, fixed income, mutual funds, and derivatives. It serves individual investors, institutional clients, and corporate entities, facilitating investment management and advisory services. XP Inc. has established itself as a significant player in the Brazilian financial market by leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and accessibility. The company focuses on providing educational resources and tools to support informed investment decisions. Its business model combines brokerage services with wealth management and financial advisory, aiming to cater to diverse client needs. XP Inc. also engages in asset management through affiliated entities. The company’s operations extend across multiple regions, reflecting its ambition to expand within Latin America’s financial sector.

XP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with XP trading at $21.25. The intraday range spans from $20.6 to $21.2, reflecting a daily percentage change of +4.1955%.

FAQ: XP (XP)

What is the current price of XP stock?

The current trading price is $21.25.

Does XP pay dividends?

XP does not pay dividends.

Does XP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

XP operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is XP best known for?

XP is most famous for its online brokerage and financial services platform.

What assets are typically shown together with XP?

Commonly shown alongside XP: Essential utilities Inc, GCM Corp Ltd, ORLEN SA