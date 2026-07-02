Trade WillScot Holdings Corp - WSC

What is WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)?

WillScot Holdings Corp is a company specializing in modular space and portable storage solutions. It provides a variety of products including modular buildings, portable offices, and storage containers primarily for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company operates through a network of locations across North America, serving sectors such as construction, education, healthcare, and energy. Its offerings are designed to support temporary and permanent space needs, facilitating flexible and scalable workspace solutions. The company focuses on delivering customizable and relocatable structures that can be adapted to diverse operational requirements. Its business model includes rental, sales, and leasing options, catering to clients requiring efficient space management solutions. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within its industry. It plays a role in supporting infrastructure development and project management by providing essential modular facilities. The company is recognized for its extensive inventory and logistical capabilities, enabling it to meet varied client demands across multiple regions.

WillScot Holdings Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, as WillScot Holdings Corp is currently valued at $26.64. The intraday range extends from $26.43 to $27.74, with a daily percent change of -2.1284%.

FAQ: WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)

What is the current price of WSC stock?

WillScot Holdings Corp's current price is $26.64.

Does WSC pay dividends?

WillScot Holdings Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WSC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

WillScot Holdings Corp has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai.

What is WSC best known for?

WillScot Holdings Corp is most famous for its modular space and portable storage solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with WSC?

Commonly shown alongside WSC: Ituran Location and Control Ltd, Mercantile Bank Corp, Nexa Resources SA