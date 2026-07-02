Trade Williams - WMB

What is Williams (WMB)?

Williams Companies, Inc. is an American energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the transportation and processing of natural gas. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company operates an extensive network of pipelines and related assets across the United States. Williams focuses on the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities, and other customers. Its operations include natural gas transmission, midstream services, and natural gas liquids processing. The company plays a significant role in the energy sector by facilitating the delivery of natural gas from production areas to end users and markets. Williams is involved in various joint ventures and partnerships to expand and optimize its infrastructure. The company emphasizes safety, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency in its activities. Over the years, Williams has evolved through acquisitions and divestitures to concentrate on its core midstream operations, positioning itself as a key player in the North American energy infrastructure landscape.

Williams Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Williams priced at $72.34. The price has ranged between $72.25 and $73.59, with a daily change of -0.0966%.

FAQ: Williams (WMB)

What is the current price of WMB stock?

Williams is currently trading at $72.34.

Does WMB pay dividends?

Williams pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WMB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Williams has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but no official regional office.

What is WMB best known for?

Williams is most famous for its natural gas infrastructure and pipeline operations.

What assets are typically shown together with WMB?

Commonly shown alongside WMB: Cantaloupe Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Rotork