Trade Western Union - WU CFD

What is Western Union (WU)?

Western Union is a financial services and communications company specializing in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. It operates a global network that enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money, pay bills, and purchase money orders. The company provides services through a combination of physical agent locations, digital platforms, and mobile applications. Western Union's business model focuses on facilitating remittances and payments, serving a diverse customer base worldwide. Its operations span multiple countries and currencies, supporting both consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions. The company also offers services related to money transfer, payment solutions, and commercial services, leveraging technology to enhance transaction speed and security. Western Union plays a significant role in the global money transfer industry, connecting people and businesses across borders.

Western Union Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Asbury Automotive Group Inc at $9.19. Its price has changed within a range from $9.02 to $9.2 and a daily change of +0.4425%.

FAQ: Western Union (WU)

What is the current price of WU stock?

Western Union's current price is $9.19.

Does WU pay dividends?

Western Union pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Western Union operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is WU best known for?

Western Union is most famous for its global money transfer and payment services.

What assets are typically shown together with WU?

Commonly shown alongside WU: Pantheon International, Cytek Biosciences Inc, iShares Core MSCI Japan IMI UCITS ETF