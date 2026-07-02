Trade WeRide Inc. - ADR - WRD

What is WeRide Inc. - ADR (WRD)?

WeRide Inc. is a technology company specializing in autonomous driving solutions. The company develops software and hardware systems for self-driving vehicles, aiming to advance mobility through automation. WeRide focuses on creating autonomous driving technologies that can be integrated into various vehicle platforms for applications such as ride-hailing, logistics, and public transportation. The company engages in research and development to improve perception, decision-making, and control systems essential for autonomous operation. It collaborates with automotive manufacturers, technology partners, and regulatory bodies to support the deployment and commercialization of autonomous vehicles. WeRide operates in the broader context of intelligent transportation systems and smart mobility. Its efforts contribute to the evolution of vehicle automation, safety, and efficiency. The company is part of the emerging autonomous vehicle industry, which seeks to transform traditional transportation paradigms through advanced technology.

WeRide Inc. - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market's intraday movement with W R Berkley Corp currently at $5.5599. The intraday price has varied from $5.5001 to $5.7301, reflecting a daily change of -2.2847%.

FAQ: WeRide Inc. - ADR (WRD)

What is the current price of WRD stock?

The current price is $5.5599.

Does WRD pay dividends?

WeRide Inc. - ADR does not pay dividends.

Does WRD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

WeRide Inc. - ADR operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is WRD best known for?

WeRide Inc. - ADR is most famous for its autonomous driving technology and self-driving vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with WRD?

Commonly shown alongside WRD: L1 Group Ltd, LKQ Corp, iShares Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF