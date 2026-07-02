Trade Weis Markets Inc - WMK

What is Weis Markets Inc (WMK)?

Weis Markets Inc is an American supermarket chain that operates primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States. Founded in 1912, the company has grown to operate numerous stores offering a wide range of grocery products including fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, and household goods. Weis Markets emphasizes a combination of private label and national brands to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The company also provides pharmacy services and fuel centers at select locations. Weis Markets is known for its community involvement and commitment to sustainability initiatives, including waste reduction and energy efficiency programs. The company’s operations focus on delivering value through competitive pricing and customer service. Weis Markets maintains a corporate headquarters in Pennsylvania and supports regional distribution centers to supply its stores. The company’s business model includes adapting to changing consumer trends and investing in technology to enhance the shopping experience. Weis Markets continues to be a significant regional player in the grocery retail industry.

Weis Markets Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading trends, as Advanced Drainage Systems Inc trades at $80.79. It has moved between $78.8 and $80.6, with a daily percentage change of +0.0251%.

FAQ: Weis Markets Inc (WMK)

What is the current price of WMK stock?

The last recorded price for Weis Markets Inc is $80.79.

Does WMK pay dividends?

Weis Markets Inc pays dividends.

Does WMK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is WMK best known for?

Weis Markets Inc is most famous for its supermarket chain operations.

What assets are typically shown together with WMK?

Commonly shown alongside WMK: Artrya Limited, La-Z-Boy Inc, Lufax Holding Ltd