Trade Watsco Inc - WSOb

What is Watsco Inc (WSOb)?

Watsco Inc is a distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment and related parts. The company operates a network of distribution centers and retail locations across the United States, serving contractors, dealers, and other customers in the HVAC/R industry. Watsco Inc offers a broad range of products including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, and refrigeration components. The company provides logistics, inventory management, and technical support services to facilitate efficient supply chain operations. It plays a significant role in the HVAC/R market by connecting manufacturers with end-users. Watsco Inc focuses on operational efficiency and customer service within the building systems distribution sector.

Watsco Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Serve Robotics Inc is priced at $412.98. Prices have fluctuated within a range of $394.76 to $407.76, marking a daily change of -1.7397%.

FAQ: Watsco Inc (WSOb)

What is the current price of WSOb stock?

The last recorded price is $412.98.

Does WSOb pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WSOb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Watsco Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct presence.

What is WSOb best known for?

Watsco Inc is most famous for its distribution of HVAC equipment and related products.

What assets are typically shown together with WSOb?

Commonly shown alongside WSOb: BOC Hong Kong, Saga, Live Nation