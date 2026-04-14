Trade Waste Management - WM CFD

What is Waste Management (WM)?

Waste Management, Inc. is a leading provider of waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential customers. Waste Management operates landfills, recycling centers, and transfer stations, focusing on sustainable waste solutions and resource recovery. The company invests in technologies and processes aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting circular economy principles. It serves a diverse customer base and is involved in regulatory compliance and community engagement initiatives. Waste Management plays a critical role in waste handling infrastructure and environmental stewardship.

Waste Management Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Waste Management priced at $226.43. The stock has moved within a daily band from $224.95 to $231.46, reflecting a change of -1.6586%.

FAQ: Waste Management (WM)

What is the current price of WM stock?

The current stock price is $226.43.

Does WM pay dividends?

Waste Management pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Waste Management operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is WM best known for?

The company is most famous for its waste collection, recycling, and disposal services.

What assets are typically shown together with WM?

Commonly shown alongside WM: RBC Bearings Inc, Pro Medicus Limited, Implenia AG