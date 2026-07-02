Trade Wabash National Corp - WNC

What is Wabash National Corp (WNC)?

Wabash National Corp is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, primarily focusing on trailers and related products for the freight industry. The company produces dry and refrigerated trailers, truck bodies, and liquid transportation equipment used in logistics and supply chain operations. Wabash National Corp designs its products to meet regulatory standards and customer requirements for durability, efficiency, and safety. It serves customers in sectors including retail, food and beverage, and manufacturing. The company operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to support its production and delivery capabilities. Wabash National Corp also invests in research and development to enhance product innovation, including lightweight materials and aerodynamic designs. Its business model centers on providing transportation solutions that improve operational efficiency for freight carriers. The company is a key player in the commercial vehicle manufacturing industry.

Wabash National Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Weis Markets Inc priced at $13.35. Throughout the day, the price has ranged from $13.1 to $13.74, reflecting a daily change of +1.4394%.

FAQ: Wabash National Corp (WNC)

What is the current price of WNC stock?

The current price is $13.35.

Does WNC pay dividends?

Wabash National Corp pays dividends.

Does WNC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wabash National Corp operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is WNC best known for?

Wabash National Corp is most famous for manufacturing transportation equipment and trailers.

What assets are typically shown together with WNC?

Commonly shown alongside WNC: Winmark Corp, RingCentral, Inc., Health Catalyst