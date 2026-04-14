Trade Vicinity Centres - VCXau CFD

What is Vicinity Centres (VCXau)?

Vicinity Centres is an Australian real estate investment trust specializing in retail property management and development. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of shopping centers across Australia, focusing on community and sub-regional retail assets. Its operations encompass property management, leasing, and development activities aimed at enhancing the value and appeal of its retail centers. Vicinity Centres plays a significant role in the Australian retail property sector, providing spaces for a wide range of retailers and services. The company emphasizes sustainable property development and management practices, integrating environmental and social governance principles into its operations. It engages with local communities to ensure its centers meet consumer needs and contribute to regional economic activity. Vicinity Centres' business model involves long-term property ownership combined with active asset management to optimize returns. The company operates within a competitive real estate market, adapting to changes in retail trends and consumer behavior to maintain relevance and performance.

Vicinity Centres Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, with Vicinity Centres at A$2.543. It has traded between A$2.517 and A$2.547, reflecting a daily percentage difference of 0%.

FAQ: Vicinity Centres (VCXau)

What is the current price of VCXau stock?

The current share price is A$2.543.

Does VCXau pay dividends?

Vicinity Centres distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VCXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vicinity Centres maintains a registered presence in the UAE but does not have a physical office in Dubai Internet City or DIFC.

What is VCXau best known for?

Vicinity Centres is most famous for managing retail shopping centers.

What assets are typically shown together with VCXau?

Commonly shown alongside VCXau: Diodes, Fidelity European Values, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc