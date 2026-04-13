Trade Fidelity European Values PLC - FEV CFD

What is Fidelity European Values (FEV)?

Fidelity European Values is an investment trust that focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of European companies. The trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equities of companies across various sectors within Europe. It operates under the management of Fidelity International, a global investment management organization. The trust's investment approach typically involves fundamental analysis to identify companies with strong growth potential and attractive valuations. It provides investors with exposure to a broad range of industries and countries within the European region. As an investment trust, it is structured as a public limited company and is listed on a stock exchange, allowing investors to gain access to European equity markets through a single investment vehicle. The trust's portfolio management emphasizes risk diversification and seeks to balance growth opportunities with prudent risk management. It is one of several investment trusts managed by Fidelity International that focus on different geographic regions and investment strategies.

Fidelity European Values Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns, with Fidelity European Values valued at £4.01901. During the day, it has seen a price range from £3.98599 up to £4.00598, showing a daily percentage change of -1.2333%.

FAQ: Fidelity European Values (FEV)

What is the current price of FEV stock?

Fidelity European Values is priced at £4.01901 currently.

Does FEV pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does FEV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fidelity European Values does not have a physical presence in the UAE, operating through partners only.

What is FEV best known for?

Fidelity European Values is most famous for investing in European equities to achieve long-term capital growth.

What assets are typically shown together with FEV?

Commonly shown alongside FEV: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Prysmian, Central Bancompany, Inc.