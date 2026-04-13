Trade Viant Technology Inc. - DSP CFD

What is Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)?

Viant Technology Inc. is a technology company specializing in digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates a demand-side platform (DSP) that enables advertisers to purchase and manage digital ad inventory across various channels, including display, video, mobile, and connected TV. The company focuses on leveraging data-driven insights and audience targeting to optimize advertising campaigns and improve return on investment for clients. Viant Technology integrates data management platforms (DMP) and analytics tools to provide a comprehensive advertising ecosystem. Its services cater to advertisers, agencies, and publishers seeking to enhance their digital marketing strategies. The company emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and scalability in programmatic advertising. Viant Technology operates in a competitive landscape alongside other digital advertising technology providers. Its platform supports various industries by facilitating targeted and measurable advertising efforts. The company’s infrastructure is designed to handle large volumes of data and transactions, supporting the evolving needs of digital marketers.

Viant Technology Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Viant Technology Inc.'s current market activity, with a live price of $10.01. Its intraday price range extends from $9.27 to $9.98, showing a daily change of +4.9683%.

FAQ: Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)

What is the current price of DSP stock?

The current price is $10.01.

Does DSP pay dividends?

Viant Technology Inc does not pay dividends.

Does DSP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Viant Technology Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is DSP best known for?

Viant Technology Inc is most famous for its digital advertising and marketing technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with DSP?

Commonly shown alongside DSP: J & J Snack Foods Corp, AudioEye, Inc., Neos Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF