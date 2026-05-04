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What is VF Corp (VFC)?

VF Corporation is an American global apparel and footwear company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1899, the company designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a diverse portfolio of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its brand portfolio includes well-known names across various segments such as outdoor, active, workwear, and contemporary fashion. VF Corporation operates through multiple segments, focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability in its product offerings. The company serves a broad customer base worldwide through a combination of wholesale, direct-to-consumer, and e-commerce channels. VF Corporation emphasizes corporate responsibility initiatives, including environmental stewardship and social impact programs. Its operational strategy involves brand development, global expansion, and adapting to evolving consumer preferences. The company maintains a significant presence in the global apparel industry, contributing to trends and standards within the sector. Its extensive distribution network and brand recognition support its position as a major player in the apparel and footwear market.

VF Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with VF Corp currently priced at $18.67. Session lows and highs measure between $18.54 and $18.89, for a daily change of -1.7904%.

FAQ: VF Corp (VFC)

What is the current price of VFC stock?

VF Corp's current price is $18.67.

Does VFC pay dividends?

VF Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does VFC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

VF Corp operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is VFC best known for?

VF Corp is most famous for its apparel brands including The North Face and Vans.

What assets are typically shown together with VFC?

Commonly shown alongside VFC: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, WaVe Life Sciences Ltd