Trade Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. - 7012 CFD

What is Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7012)?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese multinational corporation engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of products including motorcycles, aerospace equipment, rolling stock, ships, and industrial machinery. Founded in 1896, the company has developed a broad portfolio that spans various sectors such as transportation, energy, and infrastructure. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is recognized for its engineering expertise and innovation, contributing to industries like defense, space exploration, and environmental technology. The company operates globally, serving markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Its products include high-speed trains, gas turbines, and industrial robots, reflecting a commitment to technological advancement and industrial development. Kawasaki Heavy Industries also participates in joint ventures and collaborations to enhance its technological capabilities and market reach. The company emphasizes sustainability and efficiency in its manufacturing processes, aligning with global trends in environmental responsibility. Its long-standing history and diversified operations position it as a significant player in the heavy industry sector.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading range as Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is valued at ¥3443.7. The price has moved within ¥3326.4 and ¥3474.6 during the session, reflecting a daily change percentage of +2.2795%.

FAQ: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7012)

What is the current price of 7012 stock?

The stock is priced at ¥3443.7.

Does 7012 pay dividends?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. distributes dividends to shareholders.

Does 7012 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is 7012 best known for?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is most famous for manufacturing motorcycles, aerospace equipment, and heavy machinery.

What assets are typically shown together with 7012?

Commonly shown alongside 7012: SPDR S&P U.S. Consumer Staples Select Sector UCITS ETF, MidCap Financial Investment Corp, Olympic Steel Inc