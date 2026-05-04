Trade Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares - VGK CFD

What is Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)?

The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the FTSE Developed Europe Index. This index includes a broad range of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed European markets, providing exposure to companies across various sectors such as financials, consumer goods, healthcare, and industrials. The fund aims to offer diversified investment in European equities, representing countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, and others within the region. Managed by Vanguard Group, a well-established investment management company, the ETF is structured to provide investors with a cost-efficient way to access the European equity market. It employs a passive management strategy, seeking to replicate the index's composition and performance rather than actively selecting individual securities. The fund is often utilized by investors seeking international diversification within their portfolios, focusing on developed European economies. Its holdings encompass a wide range of industries, reflecting the economic landscape of Europe.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market transactions, with Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF currently priced at $86.3. It has moved within a range of $85.94 to $86.52 today, reflecting a daily change of -0.9416%.

FAQ: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

What is the current price of VGK stock?

The latest price for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF is $86.3.

Does VGK pay dividends?

This ETF does pay dividends to its shareholders.

Does VGK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard operates in the UAE primarily through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is VGK best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing broad exposure to European equities.

What assets are typically shown together with VGK?

Commonly shown alongside VGK: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF, Xinyi Solar