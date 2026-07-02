Trade Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares - VWO

What is Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)?

The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. This index includes companies located in emerging market countries, representing a broad range of industries and market capitalizations. The fund provides diversified exposure to economies characterized by rapid growth and industrialization, including countries in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa. Managed by Vanguard, the ETF offers investors a cost-effective way to access emerging market equities, which can present higher growth potential along with increased risk compared to developed markets. The fund is structured to provide liquidity and transparency consistent with exchange-traded funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF trades at $59.38. Its intraday range spans from $59.23 to $59.89, with a daily percentage adjustment of +0.2367%.

FAQ: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

What is the current price of VWO stock?

The latest price is $59.38.

Does VWO pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VWO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners in the UAE without a registered office or subsidiary.

What is VWO best known for?

It is most famous for providing broad exposure to emerging market equities through its ETF.

What assets are typically shown together with VWO?

Commonly shown alongside VWO: Nikon Corporation, Shell - GBP, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Ltd