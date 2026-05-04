Trade Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares - VEU CFD

What is Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (VEU)?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of a benchmark index representing large- and mid-cap stocks of companies located outside the United States. The fund provides investors with diversified exposure to international equity markets across developed and emerging economies. It includes companies from various sectors, offering broad geographic diversification. The fund is managed by Vanguard Group, known for its index fund management and low-cost investment products. Its investment approach aims to replicate the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index by holding a representative sample of securities included in the index. This fund serves as a tool for investors seeking to complement domestic equity holdings with international exposure. It is part of the broader category of passive investment vehicles designed to track market indices.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares' trading, with Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares priced at $80.85. Its intraday range spans from $80.24 to $80.75, accompanied by a daily change of -0.1238%.

FAQ: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (VEU)

What is the current price of VEU stock?

The ETF's price is currently $80.85.

Does VEU pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly.

Does VEU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through local financial intermediaries.

What is VEU best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the performance of large and mid-cap stocks globally, excluding the US.

What assets are typically shown together with VEU?

Commonly shown alongside VEU: Newsmax Inc, Amundi EURO STOXX 50 Daily 2X Leveraged UCITS ETF, Godaddy