Trade Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF - VDC CFD

What is Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)?

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is an investment fund designed to provide exposure to companies within the consumer staples sector. This sector includes firms engaged in the production and distribution of essential products such as food, beverages, household goods, and personal care items. The fund aims to track the performance of a benchmark index that represents the consumer staples industry, offering diversified holdings across various sub-industries. It is structured as an exchange-traded fund, allowing investors to gain broad sector exposure through a single security. The fund's portfolio typically includes large-cap companies known for stable earnings and consistent demand, reflecting the defensive nature of the consumer staples sector. It serves as a tool for investors seeking to balance portfolios with assets that tend to be less sensitive to economic cycles. The fund's management focuses on replicating the index composition and weightings to align with the underlying benchmark's performance.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, with Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF priced at $227.71. The intraday trading range lies between $226.46 and $228.46, with a daily change of -0.4599%.

FAQ: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

What is the current price of VDC stock?

The current value is $227.71.

Does VDC pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does VDC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is VDC best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing diversified exposure to consumer staples stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with VDC?

Commonly shown alongside VDC: Horizon Robotics, Cheesecake Factory Inc/The, Vivendi