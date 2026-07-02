Trade VanEck Vietnam ETF - VNM

What is VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM)?

VanEck Vietnam ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MVIS Vietnam Index. The fund offers exposure to companies that are domiciled in Vietnam or generate a significant portion of their revenues from Vietnam. It includes a diversified portfolio of Vietnamese equities across various sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials. The fund is designed to offer investors access to the Vietnamese equity market, which is characterized by its emerging market status and potential for growth driven by economic development and demographic trends. It is managed by VanEck Associates Corporation, a firm specializing in investment management with a focus on emerging markets and thematic strategies. The fund's structure allows for liquidity and transparency typical of exchange-traded funds, providing an accessible means for investors to gain exposure to Vietnam's equity market within a single investment vehicle.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, as VanEck Vietnam ETF stands at $18.57. It has moved within a range of $18.32 to $18.53, marking a daily change of -0.1623%.

FAQ: VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM)

What is the current price of VNM stock?

The current value is $18.57.

Does VNM pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does VNM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

VanEck Vietnam ETF operates through partners and has no official UAE office or subsidiary.

What is VNM best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to Vietnamese equities.

What assets are typically shown together with VNM?

Commonly shown alongside VNM: Healius Limited, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC, Community Trust Bancorp Inc