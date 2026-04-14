Trade VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF - OIH CFD

What is VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)?

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF is an exchange-traded fund focused on the oil services sector. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of a benchmark index composed of companies engaged in providing equipment and services used in oil and gas exploration and production. Its holdings typically include firms involved in drilling, equipment manufacturing, and other specialized services supporting the oil industry. The fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio within the oil services industry, reflecting the sector's dynamics and trends. It is managed by VanEck, a global investment management firm known for its range of ETFs and mutual funds. The fund is designed to provide a means for investors to gain targeted exposure to the oil services segment without investing directly in individual companies. It is often utilized by those seeking to participate in the energy sector's service providers, which play a critical role in the upstream oil and gas supply chain.

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading movements, with VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF currently at $402.09. The price range today spans from $401.54 to $409.95, marking a daily change of -2.4035%.

FAQ: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

What is the current price of OIH stock?

The latest price is $402.09.

Does OIH pay dividends?

No dividends are paid by this ETF.

Does OIH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official office or subsidiary.

What is OIH best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the oil services sector through its ETF.

What assets are typically shown together with OIH?

Commonly shown alongside OIH: Sun Silver Ltd, VICI Properties, American Capital