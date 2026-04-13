Trade VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF - BBHus CFD

What is VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBHus)?

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of companies involved in the biotechnology industry. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of biotechnology firms engaged in the development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products and technologies. It includes companies focused on genetic research, drug development, and medical innovations related to biotechnology. The ETF provides investors with exposure to the biotechnology sector by holding equity securities of firms varying in size and market capitalization. It is managed with the objective of replicating the performance of a specified biotechnology index, subject to tracking errors and market conditions. The fund operates within the regulatory framework governing exchange-traded funds and offers liquidity and transparency typical of ETFs.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF priced at $190.35. The intraday range extends from $187.92 to $190.02, showing a daily change of +1.3343%.

FAQ: VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBHus)

What is the current price of BBHus stock?

The latest price for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF is $190.35.

Does BBHus pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly but may distribute income to shareholders.

Does BBHus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is BBHus best known for?

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF is most famous for providing exposure to biotechnology sector stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with BBHus?

Commonly shown alongside BBHus: Ebara Corporation, Patrick Industries Inc, Silver Mines Limited