HomeMarketsSharesValero Energy Corp

Trade Valero Energy Corp - VLO CFD

252.26+0.24%
The chart shows the VLO stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 252.26, a high of 253.54, and a low of 250.02.
Sell

251.85

Buy

252.26

0.41
Low: 250.02High: 253.54
Sellers:
5.55556%
Buyers:
94.4444%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.41
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close251.6
Open250.37
1-Year Change110.82%
Day's Range250.02 - 253.54

Trade Valero Energy Corp - VLO CFD

What is Valero (VLO)?

Valero Energy Corporation is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, petrochemical products, and power. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company operates a network of refineries, ethanol plants, and renewable diesel facilities across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Valero's operations encompass the refining of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. The company also produces and markets renewable fuels, including ethanol and renewable diesel, contributing to efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions in transportation. Valero's integrated business model includes refining, logistics, and retail operations, with a significant presence in wholesale and retail fuel distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base, including retail consumers, commercial businesses, and government entities. Valero is recognized for its focus on operational efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility within the energy sector. Its activities are subject to regulatory oversight related to environmental protection, health, and safety standards.

Valero Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements, as Valero trades at $252.26. The trading range spans from $248.95 to $255.2, reflecting a daily change of +0.5841%.

FAQ: Valero (VLO)

What is the current price of VLO stock?

Valero's stock price is $252.26.

Does VLO pay dividends?

Valero pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VLO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Valero operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is VLO best known for?

Valero is most famous for its petroleum refining and marketing operations.

What assets are typically shown together with VLO?

Commonly shown alongside VLO: BIOHAVEN ORD, WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund, CTF Services Ltd

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