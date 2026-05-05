Trade Valero Energy Corp - VLO CFD

What is Valero (VLO)?

Valero Energy Corporation is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, petrochemical products, and power. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company operates a network of refineries, ethanol plants, and renewable diesel facilities across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Valero's operations encompass the refining of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. The company also produces and markets renewable fuels, including ethanol and renewable diesel, contributing to efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions in transportation. Valero's integrated business model includes refining, logistics, and retail operations, with a significant presence in wholesale and retail fuel distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base, including retail consumers, commercial businesses, and government entities. Valero is recognized for its focus on operational efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility within the energy sector. Its activities are subject to regulatory oversight related to environmental protection, health, and safety standards.

Valero Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements, as Valero trades at $252.26. The trading range spans from $248.95 to $255.2, reflecting a daily change of +0.5841%.

FAQ: Valero (VLO)

What is the current price of VLO stock?

Valero's stock price is $252.26.

Does VLO pay dividends?

Valero pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VLO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Valero operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is VLO best known for?

Valero is most famous for its petroleum refining and marketing operations.

What assets are typically shown together with VLO?

Commonly shown alongside VLO: BIOHAVEN ORD, WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund, CTF Services Ltd