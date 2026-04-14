Trade Vail Resorts - MTN CFD

What is Vail Resorts (MTN)?

Vail Resorts is a publicly traded company engaged in the operation of mountain resorts and ski areas. It owns and manages a portfolio of ski resorts, primarily located in North America, offering winter sports and recreational activities. The company’s resorts provide skiing, snowboarding, and related amenities including lodging, dining, and retail services. Vail Resorts also operates summer mountain activities such as hiking and mountain biking at select locations. The company focuses on resort management, guest services, and the development of resort infrastructure. It offers season passes and other products to facilitate access to its resorts. Vail Resorts plays a significant role in the outdoor recreation and tourism industry, contributing to regional economies through its operations.

Vail Resorts Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Vail Resorts trades at $129.55. Its intraday highs and lows span $125.51 to $130.83, with a daily change of -0.9648%.

FAQ: Vail Resorts (MTN)

What is the current price of MTN stock?

The last price recorded is $129.55.

Does MTN pay dividends?

Vail Resorts pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MTN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vail Resorts operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is MTN best known for?

It is most famous for its ski resorts and mountain lodging.

What assets are typically shown together with MTN?

Commonly shown alongside MTN: UBS Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF, Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF, Insight Enterprises, Inc.