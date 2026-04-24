Trade UTZ Brands Inc - UTZ CFD

What is UTZ Brands Inc (UTZ)?

UTZ Brands Inc is a company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded snack foods in the United States. The company offers a variety of snack products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese balls, and other savory snacks. It operates through a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, supplying products to grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retail outlets. UTZ Brands has a history rooted in family ownership and has expanded its product portfolio through acquisitions and organic growth. The company focuses on maintaining product quality and brand recognition within the competitive snack food industry. Its operations involve sourcing raw materials, production, packaging, and logistics to meet consumer demand. UTZ Brands competes with other major snack food manufacturers and adapts to changing consumer preferences by offering a range of flavors and product formats. The company’s presence in the snack food sector reflects a commitment to delivering traditional and innovative snack options to a broad customer base.

UTZ Brands Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trends, with UTZ Brands Inc trading at $7.79. Its value has moved within the range of $7.33 to $7.83, marking a daily change of +2.2546%.

FAQ: UTZ Brands Inc (UTZ)

What is the current price of UTZ stock?

UTZ Brands Inc's last price is $7.79.

Does UTZ pay dividends?

UTZ Brands Inc does not pay dividends currently.

Does UTZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

UTZ Brands Inc has no official UAE office and operates through distributors.

What is UTZ best known for?

UTZ Brands Inc is most famous for its snack food products, including potato chips and pretzels.

What assets are typically shown together with UTZ?

Commonly shown alongside UTZ: Sleep Number Corp, L1 Group Ltd, Invesco Financials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF