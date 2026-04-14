Trade Urban Edge Properties - UE CFD

What is Urban Edge Properties (UE)?

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and development of retail properties. The company focuses on shopping centers and retail spaces primarily located in urban and densely populated suburban markets. Its portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers and mixed-use developments designed to serve local communities. Urban Edge Properties manages leasing, property operations, and redevelopment initiatives to maintain asset performance and enhance tenant mix. The company engages in strategic acquisitions and dispositions to optimize its portfolio. Its operations emphasize sustainable property management practices and community engagement to support long-term value creation in the retail real estate sector.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the unfolding trading session with Tredegar Corp priced at $21.34. Price fluctuations today have ranged between $20.67 and $21.24, showing a daily change of +1.6307%.

FAQ: Urban Edge Properties (UE)

What is the current price of UE stock?

The price stands at $21.34.

Does UE pay dividends?

Urban Edge Properties pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does UE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Urban Edge Properties operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is UE best known for?

The company is most famous for its retail real estate investment and management.

What assets are typically shown together with UE?

Commonly shown alongside UE: Emmi, Haemonetics Corp, NetEase Inc