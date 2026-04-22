Trade Unum - UNM CFD

What is Unum (UNM)?

Unum Group is a United States-based insurance company specializing in employee benefits. Founded in 1848, it provides a range of insurance products including disability, life, accident, critical illness, and dental insurance. The company serves both individual and group markets, primarily targeting employers and their employees. Unum operates through multiple subsidiaries and has a significant presence in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Its business model focuses on offering financial protection and income replacement solutions to help individuals manage risks associated with illness, injury, or death. The company is recognized for its underwriting expertise and claims management. Unum's operations include both voluntary and employer-paid insurance plans, catering to a diverse client base across various industries. It is structured to support long-term policyholders and maintain regulatory compliance within the insurance sector. Unum's services contribute to the broader employee benefits ecosystem by providing coverage options that complement other forms of compensation and social safety nets.

Unum Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Unum priced at $77.08. The price has ranged from $76.73 to $78.32 during the session, marking a daily change of -1.9424%.

FAQ: Unum (UNM)

What is the current price of UNM stock?

The stock is currently priced at $77.08.

Does UNM pay dividends?

Unum pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does UNM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Unum does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is UNM best known for?

Unum is most famous for its disability insurance and employee benefits solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with UNM?

Commonly shown alongside UNM: Hafnia Ltd, YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF, Herald Investment Trust