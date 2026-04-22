HomeMarketsSharesUnum

Trade Unum - UNM CFD

76.93-2.15%
The chart shows the UNM stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 76.93, a high of 77.93, and a low of 76.43.
Sell

76.72

Buy

76.93

0.21
Low: 76.43High: 77.93
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.21
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close78.63
Open77.1
1-Year Change4.06%
Day's Range76.43 - 77.93

Trade Unum - UNM CFD

What is Unum (UNM)?

Unum Group is a United States-based insurance company specializing in employee benefits. Founded in 1848, it provides a range of insurance products including disability, life, accident, critical illness, and dental insurance. The company serves both individual and group markets, primarily targeting employers and their employees. Unum operates through multiple subsidiaries and has a significant presence in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Its business model focuses on offering financial protection and income replacement solutions to help individuals manage risks associated with illness, injury, or death. The company is recognized for its underwriting expertise and claims management. Unum's operations include both voluntary and employer-paid insurance plans, catering to a diverse client base across various industries. It is structured to support long-term policyholders and maintain regulatory compliance within the insurance sector. Unum's services contribute to the broader employee benefits ecosystem by providing coverage options that complement other forms of compensation and social safety nets.

Unum Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Unum priced at $77.08. The price has ranged from $76.73 to $78.32 during the session, marking a daily change of -1.9424%.

FAQ: Unum (UNM)

What is the current price of UNM stock?

The stock is currently priced at $77.08.

Does UNM pay dividends?

Unum pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does UNM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Unum does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is UNM best known for?

Unum is most famous for its disability insurance and employee benefits solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with UNM?

Commonly shown alongside UNM: Hafnia Ltd, YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF, Herald Investment Trust

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