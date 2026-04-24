Trade Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - UVE CFD

What is Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company based in the United States. The company primarily focuses on providing personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, dwelling fire, and commercial multi-peril insurance. It operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, serving customers in various states. The firm emphasizes underwriting discipline and risk management to maintain financial stability. Its business model centers on niche markets, often targeting regions with specific insurance needs. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is structured to adapt to regulatory environments and changing market conditions, aiming to balance growth with prudent risk exposure. The company also engages in reinsurance arrangements to manage its risk portfolio. It is governed by a board of directors and adheres to industry standards and compliance requirements. Overall, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc plays a role in the U.S. insurance sector by offering specialized coverage options tailored to its customer base.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, where Universal Insurance Holdings Inc stands at $39.34. It has moved within the bounds of $34.85 and $39.32, with a percentage change of +11.7228% today.

FAQ: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

What is the current price of UVE stock?

The current price stands at $39.34.

Does UVE pay dividends?

The company pays dividends.

Does UVE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has no official presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is UVE best known for?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is most famous for providing property and casualty insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with UVE?

Commonly shown alongside UVE: Puretech Health plc, Croda International plc, Primerica Inc