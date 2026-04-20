Trade United States Gasoline Fund LP - UGA CFD

What is United States Gasoline Fund LP (UGA)?

United States Gasoline Fund LP is a commodity pool that seeks to track the price movements of gasoline. The fund primarily invests in futures contracts and other financial instruments linked to gasoline prices, aiming to provide investors with exposure to the gasoline market without the need to directly trade physical commodities. It is structured as a limited partnership and operates within the energy sector, focusing on the refined petroleum product segment. The fund's performance is influenced by factors affecting gasoline prices, including crude oil prices, supply and demand dynamics, seasonal consumption patterns, and geopolitical events impacting energy markets. It serves as a vehicle for investors looking to hedge or speculate on gasoline price fluctuations. The fund does not engage in the physical storage or distribution of gasoline but rather provides financial exposure through derivative instruments. Its operations are subject to regulatory oversight applicable to commodity pools and investment vehicles.

United States Gasoline Fund LP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as United States Gasoline Fund LP stands at $100.45. The intraday movement ranged from $97.21 to $101.06, showing a daily change percentage of +3.3701%.

FAQ: United States Gasoline Fund LP (UGA)

What is the current price of UGA stock?

The last traded price is $100.45.

Does UGA pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this fund.

Does UGA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund operates in the UAE solely through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is UGA best known for?

This fund is most famous for tracking the price of gasoline futures in the U.S. market.

What assets are typically shown together with UGA?

Commonly shown alongside UGA: Spotify Technology SA, Telos Corporation, Cabot Corp