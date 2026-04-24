Trade United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP - USL CFD

What is United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (USL)?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP is an exchange-traded product designed to track the price movements of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contracts with a 12-month maturity. The fund aims to provide investors with exposure to the oil commodity market by investing in futures contracts and related instruments. It seeks to reflect changes in the price of oil over a rolling 12-month period, which can help mitigate the effects of contango and backwardation in the futures market. The fund is structured as a limited partnership and is used by investors to gain exposure to oil prices without directly trading futures contracts. It is subject to risks associated with commodity markets and futures investing.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP trades at $51.05. It has ranged from $49.59 to $51.16 today, reflecting a change of -0.6833%.

FAQ: United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (USL)

What is the current price of USL stock?

The latest price for United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP is $51.05.

Does USL pay dividends?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP does not pay dividends.

Does USL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP does not maintain an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is USL best known for?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP is most famous for tracking the price of crude oil futures contracts.

What assets are typically shown together with USL?

Commonly shown alongside USL: Carrier Global Corporation, Howden Joinery Group, iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF