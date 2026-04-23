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Trade United Rental - URI CFD

976.74+21.6%
The chart shows the URI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 976.74, a high of 974.84, and a low of 939.95.
Sell

973.26

Buy

976.74

3.48
Low: 939.95High: 974.84
Sellers:
36.3636%
Buyers:
63.6364%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread3.48
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close800.11
Open939.95
1-Year Change63.82%
Day's Range939.95 - 974.84

Trade United Rental - URI CFD

What is United Rentals (URI)?

United Rentals is an American company specializing in equipment rental services. It operates a broad network of rental locations across North America and other regions, providing a wide range of construction and industrial equipment to various industries. The company's product offerings include aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, forklifts, and other specialized tools used in construction, infrastructure, and industrial projects. United Rentals serves a diverse customer base, including contractors, industrial firms, utilities, and government agencies. The company focuses on equipment maintenance, safety, and customer service to support operational efficiency for its clients. It also offers equipment management solutions and training programs to enhance user proficiency and safety. United Rentals has established itself as a significant player in the equipment rental industry, leveraging its extensive fleet and geographic reach to meet the needs of projects of varying scales. Its business model emphasizes asset utilization, operational efficiency, and adherence to regulatory standards within the construction and industrial sectors.

United Rentals Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with United Rentals priced at $976.74. Throughout the session, it has moved between $930.56 and $970.59, showing a daily percentage change of +20.4957%.

FAQ: United Rentals (URI)

What is the current price of URI stock?

The current trading price is $976.74.

Does URI pay dividends?

United Rentals pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does URI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United Rentals maintains a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai.

What is URI best known for?

It is most famous for being the largest equipment rental company worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with URI?

Commonly shown alongside URI: LPP SA, State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, iShares Nikkei 225 UCITS ETF

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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
an hour ago
United Rentals hits 6-month high after raising annual forecast, Q1 beat
Reuters NewsEurope
5 hours ago
United Rentals climbs after raising annual forecast, Q1 beat
Reuters NewsEurope
17 hours ago
United Rentals lifts forecast after large projects fuel record first quarter
Reuters NewsEurope
18 hours ago
United Rentals Inc Declared A Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $1.97 Per Share
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
United Rentals Inc reports results for the quarter ended March 31 - Earnings Summary
Public TechnologiesEurope
19 hours ago
United Rentals declares quarterly cash dividend of $1.97 per share
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
United Rentals Q1 results beat, raises 2026 outlook
Public TechnologiesEurope
19 hours ago
United Rentals Q1 net income climbs 13.3% to $531 million; revenue rises 7.2% to $4 billion
Public TechnologiesEurope
19 hours ago
United Rentals Q1 net income rises 2.5% to $531 million; revenue climbs to $4 billion
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
United Rentals Q1 Adjusted EPS USD 9.71 Vs. IBES Estimate USD 8.97

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