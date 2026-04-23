Trade United Rental - URI CFD

What is United Rentals (URI)?

United Rentals is an American company specializing in equipment rental services. It operates a broad network of rental locations across North America and other regions, providing a wide range of construction and industrial equipment to various industries. The company's product offerings include aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, forklifts, and other specialized tools used in construction, infrastructure, and industrial projects. United Rentals serves a diverse customer base, including contractors, industrial firms, utilities, and government agencies. The company focuses on equipment maintenance, safety, and customer service to support operational efficiency for its clients. It also offers equipment management solutions and training programs to enhance user proficiency and safety. United Rentals has established itself as a significant player in the equipment rental industry, leveraging its extensive fleet and geographic reach to meet the needs of projects of varying scales. Its business model emphasizes asset utilization, operational efficiency, and adherence to regulatory standards within the construction and industrial sectors.

United Rentals Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with United Rentals priced at $976.74. Throughout the session, it has moved between $930.56 and $970.59, showing a daily percentage change of +20.4957%.

FAQ: United Rentals (URI)

What is the current price of URI stock?

The current trading price is $976.74.

Does URI pay dividends?

United Rentals pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does URI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United Rentals maintains a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai.

What is URI best known for?

It is most famous for being the largest equipment rental company worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with URI?

Commonly shown alongside URI: LPP SA, State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, iShares Nikkei 225 UCITS ETF