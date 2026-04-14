Trade Ubiquiti Inc - UI CFD

What is Ubiquiti Inc (UI)?

Ubiquiti Inc is a technology company specializing in wireless data communication products for enterprise and wireless broadband providers. Founded in 2005, the company designs and manufactures a range of networking devices including routers, switches, access points, and security cameras. Ubiquiti's products are known for their scalability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness, serving various markets such as service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company operates globally, with a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets. Its product portfolio emphasizes software-defined networking and cloud-based management solutions, enabling users to deploy and manage networks efficiently. Ubiquiti has established a reputation for innovation in the wireless networking space, often targeting the small to medium business segment. The company maintains a direct-to-consumer sales model alongside partnerships with distributors and resellers. Ubiquiti's headquarters are located in New York, and it continues to focus on expanding its technology offerings and market reach within the networking industry.

Ubiquiti Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with Ubiquiti Inc quoted at $987.52. It has traded between $930.76 and $984.49 during the day, resulting in a daily change of +3.6165%.

FAQ: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

What is the current price of UI stock?

The stock is currently priced at $987.52.

Does UI pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does UI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ubiquiti Inc has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors only.

What is UI best known for?

Ubiquiti Inc is most famous for its wireless data communication products.

What assets are typically shown together with UI?

Commonly shown alongside UI: Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF, Clariane SE, Primoris Services Corp