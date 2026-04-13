Trade Fox Corporation - Class B - FOX CFD

What is FOX - Class B (FOX)?

Fox Corporation is an American media company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of news, sports, and entertainment content. Established as a successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox, the company operates through various segments including broadcast television, cable network programming, and sports media. Its portfolio includes a major broadcast network, regional sports networks, and a national sports cable channel. Fox Corporation's news division is known for its national news channel and local television stations. The company also produces live sports programming, including major professional and collegiate sports events. Headquartered in the United States, Fox Corporation's operations encompass content creation, advertising sales, and distribution across multiple platforms. The company plays a significant role in the American media landscape, focusing on delivering content through traditional and digital channels. It is structured to maintain a focus on news, sports, and entertainment, distinct from other media conglomerates with diversified holdings.

FOX - Class B Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity influencing FOX - Class B, currently priced at $56.31. The price range today extends from $54.62 to $56.35, with a daily move of +2.4244%.

FAQ: FOX - Class B (FOX)

What is the current price of FOX stock?

The last traded price of FOX - Class B is $56.31.

Does FOX pay dividends?

FOX - Class B pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FOX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FOX - Class B operates in the UAE through local partners without an official office.

What is FOX best known for?

FOX is most famous for its media and entertainment content production and broadcasting.

What assets are typically shown together with FOX?

Commonly shown alongside FOX: Sharp Corporation, York Space Systems, Inc., Akebia Ther