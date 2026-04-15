Trade TransAlta Corporation Ordinary - TAC CFD

What is TransAlta Corporation Ordinary (TAC)?

TransAlta Corporation is a Canadian energy company engaged in the generation and sale of electric power. The company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets including coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar facilities. TransAlta supplies electricity to wholesale and retail customers across North America. It focuses on sustainable energy production and has been involved in transitioning its generation mix towards lower carbon sources. The company also provides energy management services and participates in power markets. TransAlta's operations include asset management, development, and maintenance of power infrastructure, contributing to the energy supply and grid reliability.

TransAlta Corporation Ordinary Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current price movements, with TransAlta Corporation Ordinary priced at $13.71. During the session, its price has moved between $13.25 and $13.86, reflecting a daily change of +1.643%.

FAQ: TransAlta Corporation Ordinary (TAC)

What is the current price of TAC stock?

The last price is $13.71.

Does TAC pay dividends?

TransAlta Corporation Ordinary pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TAC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TransAlta Corporation has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is TAC best known for?

The company is most famous for its electricity generation and renewable energy projects.

What assets are typically shown together with TAC?

Commonly shown alongside TAC: ForFarmers, INDUc, Acacia Research