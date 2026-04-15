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What is TJX (TJX)?

TJX Companies, Inc. is an American multinational off-price department store corporation headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It operates a variety of retail chains including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, primarily in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company specializes in selling apparel, footwear, home fashions, and other merchandise at prices generally lower than those found in traditional retail outlets. TJX's business model focuses on purchasing excess inventory and closeout merchandise from manufacturers and retailers, enabling it to offer branded products at discounted prices. Founded in 1956, the company has grown to become one of the largest apparel and home fashions retailers in the world. Its operations emphasize a flexible buying strategy, allowing it to respond quickly to market trends and consumer preferences. TJX is recognized for its off-price retail format, which appeals to cost-conscious consumers seeking brand-name goods at reduced prices.

TJX Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market forces influencing TJX at $160.88. The intraday range extends from $158.51 to $161.19, showing a daily percentage change of +0.4932%.

FAQ: TJX (TJX)

What is the current price of TJX stock?

TJX's stock price is currently $160.88.

Does TJX pay dividends?

TJX pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TJX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TJX operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct office.

What is TJX best known for?

TJX is most famous for its off-price retail stores selling apparel and home goods.

What assets are typically shown together with TJX?

Commonly shown alongside TJX: Sagimet Biosciences Inc, NewMarket Corp, Old Second Bancorp Inc