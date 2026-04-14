Trade NewMarket Corp - NEU CFD

What is NewMarket Corp (NEU)?

NewMarket Corp is a specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and marketing of petroleum additives. Its core business includes manufacturing additives used in gasoline, diesel, and lubricants to enhance performance and reduce emissions. The company operates through its subsidiary, which supplies additives to refiners, lubricant manufacturers, and distributors worldwide. NewMarket Corp focuses on research and development to innovate products that meet evolving environmental and regulatory standards. It maintains manufacturing facilities and technical service centers to support its global customer base. The company’s products contribute to improving fuel efficiency and engine performance across various transportation and industrial applications. NewMarket Corp operates within the broader chemical and energy sectors, emphasizing sustainability and technological advancement.

NewMarket Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market action, as TriNet Group Inc stands at $656.26. The trading range has been from $639.68 to $656.04, with a daily move of -0.7122%.

FAQ: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

What is the current price of NEU stock?

The price stands at $656.26.

Does NEU pay dividends?

NewMarket Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NEU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NewMarket Corp does not have an official regional presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is NEU best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing and marketing petroleum additives.

What assets are typically shown together with NEU?

Commonly shown alongside NEU: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., Keller Group