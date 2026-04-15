Trade iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - SCZ CFD

What is iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)?

The iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization companies in developed markets outside of North America. The fund provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of equities across Europe, Australasia, and the Far East. It offers investors access to smaller companies that may present growth opportunities within international developed markets. The ETF operates by replicating the performance of the underlying MSCI EAFE Small-Cap Index, which includes companies selected based on market capitalization, liquidity, and sector representation. This investment vehicle is utilized by market participants seeking to diversify portfolios geographically and by company size, with a focus on non-U.S. developed economies.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF trading at $84. Throughout the day, it has moved between $83.49 and $83.87, marking a daily change percentage of -0.1072%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

What is the current price of SCZ stock?

The last traded price is $84.

Does SCZ pay dividends?

The ETF does not pay dividends.

Does SCZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF does not have a physical presence in the UAE and is accessed via financial intermediaries.

What is SCZ best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to small-cap stocks in developed markets outside North America.

What assets are typically shown together with SCZ?

Commonly shown alongside SCZ: Willdan Group Inc, PICC Property, Tri Pointe Homes Inc