Trade The Trade Desk, Inc. - TTD CFD

What is The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)?

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company specializing in digital advertising and programmatic media buying. It provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various formats, including display, video, audio, and social media. The company’s platform integrates with multiple data sources and inventory providers, allowing advertisers to target specific audiences and measure campaign performance effectively. Founded with the goal of improving the efficiency and transparency of digital advertising, The Trade Desk has developed tools that support real-time bidding and audience segmentation. Its services cater to a broad range of clients, including agencies, brands, and media buyers. The company operates globally, adapting to the evolving landscape of digital marketing and advertising technology. It is recognized for its emphasis on data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance advertising outcomes and optimize media spend across diverse digital channels.

The Trade Desk, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by The Trade Desk, Inc.'s ongoing trades, positioned at $22.44. Intraday fluctuations have ranged from $21.23 to $22.37, reflecting a daily change of +5.537%.

FAQ: The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)

What is the current price of TTD stock?

The current price stands at $22.44.

Does TTD pay dividends?

The company pays dividends.

Does TTD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is TTD best known for?

The Trade Desk, Inc. is most famous for its programmatic advertising technology platform.

What assets are typically shown together with TTD?

Commonly shown alongside TTD: NaaS Technology Inc, Big Technologies plc, Marks & Spencer Group PLC