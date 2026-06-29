Trade The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC

What is Kraft Food (KHC)?

Kraft Foods is a multinational company specializing in the production and marketing of food and beverage products. Established through a series of mergers and acquisitions, it has become a significant player in the global food industry. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of packaged foods such as snacks, beverages, dairy products, and convenience meals. Kraft Foods operates through various brands that have established strong consumer recognition and loyalty over many decades. The company focuses on product innovation, supply chain management, and expanding its presence in diverse geographic markets. It serves both retail and foodservice customers, catering to different consumer preferences and dietary needs. Kraft Foods has a complex organizational structure that supports its extensive operations worldwide. It is subject to regulations related to food safety, labeling, and environmental standards in the countries where it operates. The company also engages in sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact and promoting responsible sourcing of raw materials.

Kraft Food Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Kraft Food priced at $24.23. The day's trading range spans from $23.41 to $23.99, with a daily change percentage of +1.1106%.

FAQ: Kraft Food (KHC)

What is the current price of KHC stock?

The current trading price is $24.23.

Does KHC pay dividends?

Kraft Food pays dividends to shareholders.

Does KHC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kraft Food does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is KHC best known for?

Kraft Food is most famous for its packaged food products and brands.

What assets are typically shown together with KHC?

Commonly shown alongside KHC: Jones Lang LaSalle, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Microchip Tech