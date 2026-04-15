Trade The J. M. Smucker Company - SJM CFD

What is J.M Smucker (SJM)?

J.M. Smucker Company is an American manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products. Founded in 1897, the company has developed a diverse portfolio that includes fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee, pet food, and other pantry staples. It operates through various well-known brands, serving both retail and foodservice markets. The company emphasizes product quality and innovation within the consumer packaged goods industry. Headquartered in Ohio, it maintains manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America. J.M. Smucker has a history of acquisitions and partnerships that have expanded its product offerings and market reach. The company focuses on sustainability initiatives and corporate responsibility, aiming to reduce environmental impact and support community development. Its operations encompass research and development, marketing, and supply chain management to meet consumer demands. J.M. Smucker is recognized for its long-standing presence in the food industry and commitment to maintaining a broad product assortment.

J.M Smucker Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, with J.M Smucker priced at $93.71. The price fluctuated between $90.64 and $93.84, marking a daily change of +1.7238%.

FAQ: J.M Smucker (SJM)

What is the current price of SJM stock?

The stock's current price is $93.71.

Does SJM pay dividends?

J.M. Smucker pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SJM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

J.M. Smucker operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is SJM best known for?

J.M. Smucker is most famous for its branded food products including jams, peanut butter, and coffee.

What assets are typically shown together with SJM?

Commonly shown alongside SJM: Fortune Brands, National Australia Bank, WPP PLC