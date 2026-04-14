Trade The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - GT CFD

What is Goodyear (GT)?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is an American multinational tire manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and markets tires for a variety of vehicles including automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, motorcycles, and off-road vehicles. The company also produces rubber-related chemicals and materials used in tire production. Goodyear operates globally with manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and distribution centers across multiple continents. It serves original equipment manufacturers, replacement tire markets, and commercial fleet customers. The company has a history dating back to the late 19th century and is recognized as one of the largest tire companies worldwide. Goodyear invests in research and development to enhance tire performance, safety, and durability, addressing the needs of diverse driving conditions and vehicle types.

Goodyear Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, as Goodyear trades at $7.12. It has moved within a daily range of $6.96 to $7.14, reflecting a change of +0.8571% for the day.

FAQ: Goodyear (GT)

What is the current price of GT stock?

The latest price recorded is $7.12.

Does GT pay dividends?

Goodyear pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Goodyear has a registered presence in the UAE but operates mainly through distributors.

What is GT best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing tires and rubber products.

What assets are typically shown together with GT?

Commonly shown alongside GT: ParkwayLife Reit, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF, JB Hi-Fi Limited