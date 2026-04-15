Trade JB Hi-Fi Limited - JBHau CFD

What is JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBHau)?

JB Hi-Fi Limited is an Australian retailer specializing in consumer electronics, home entertainment products, and appliances. Established in the 1970s, the company has grown to become one of the largest electronics retailers in Australia and New Zealand. Its product range includes audio and visual equipment, computers, gaming consoles, mobile phones, and household appliances. The company operates through a network of physical stores and an online platform, catering to a diverse customer base. JB Hi-Fi emphasizes competitive pricing and a broad selection of products, serving both individual consumers and businesses. The company has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and organic growth, adapting to changes in retail trends and consumer preferences. Its operations include a focus on supply chain management and customer service to maintain market presence. JB Hi-Fi Limited plays a significant role in the retail sector of the region, contributing to the availability and distribution of technology and entertainment products.

JB Hi-Fi Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by JB Hi-Fi Limited’s intraday price shifts, standing at A$74.28. The trading range today extends between A$73.74 and A$75.06, with a daily change rate of +0.6524%.

FAQ: JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBHau)

What is the current price of JBHau stock?

The latest price stands at A$74.28.

Does JBHau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does JBHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is JBHau best known for?

JB Hi-Fi Limited is most famous for retailing consumer electronics and home appliances.

What assets are typically shown together with JBHau?

Commonly shown alongside JBHau: RIT Capital Partners, Tesla Inc, FTC Solar, Inc.