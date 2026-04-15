Trade Te Connectivity - TEL CFD

What is TE Connectivity (TEL)?

TE Connectivity is a global technology company specializing in connectivity and sensor solutions. It designs and manufactures a wide range of products that enable the flow of power and data in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, and telecommunications. The company’s portfolio includes connectors, sensors, relays, and electronic components that support critical applications. TE Connectivity operates through multiple segments, focusing on innovation and engineering to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Its products are integral to enhancing performance, safety, and reliability in complex systems. The company maintains a global presence with manufacturing and engineering facilities across multiple countries. It emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations. TE Connectivity serves a diverse customer base, ranging from original equipment manufacturers to end users, contributing to advancements in technology infrastructure worldwide.

TE Connectivity Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market flows, with Te Connectivity priced at $234.6. It has moved between $230.9 and $235.51, resulting in a daily change of -0.736%.

FAQ: TE Connectivity (TEL)

What is the current price of TEL stock?

The current price stands at $234.6.

Does TEL pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TEL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TE Connectivity has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is TEL best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic connectivity and sensor solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with TEL?

Commonly shown alongside TEL: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Future of European Defence Screened UCITS ETF