Trade Target Corp - TGT CFD

What is Target (TGT)?

Target Corporation is a prominent American retail company known for its wide range of general merchandise and food products. Established in 1902, the company operates numerous stores across the United States, offering a variety of goods including apparel, electronics, home furnishings, groceries, and household essentials. Target is recognized for its focus on providing a combination of value and style, catering to a broad customer base. The company operates through various store formats, including large-format stores and smaller urban locations, adapting to diverse market needs. In addition to its physical stores, Target maintains a significant online presence, facilitating e-commerce and digital shopping experiences. The company emphasizes supply chain efficiency and customer service as key components of its business model. Over the years, Target has engaged in various initiatives to enhance sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Its operations encompass merchandising, marketing, and logistics, contributing to its position as a major player in the retail industry.

Target Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the ongoing session with Target priced at $123.03. Its daily trading has ranged between $118.39 and $123.23, showing a change of +2.9547%.

FAQ: Target (TGT)

What is the current price of TGT stock?

Target's last traded price is $123.03.

Does TGT pay dividends?

Target pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TGT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Target operates in the UAE solely through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is TGT best known for?

Target is most famous for its general merchandise retail stores.

What assets are typically shown together with TGT?

Commonly shown alongside TGT: Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan UCITS ETF, PJT Partners Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF