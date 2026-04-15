Trade Sunrun Inc. - RUN CFD

What is Sunrun Inc. (RUN)?

Sunrun Inc. is an American company specializing in residential solar energy systems and energy services. Founded in 2007, the company focuses on the design, development, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related energy storage solutions for homes. Sunrun operates primarily in the United States, offering customers options to purchase or lease solar energy systems, as well as providing solar power purchase agreements. The company aims to promote renewable energy adoption by making solar technology more accessible and affordable for homeowners. Sunrun also integrates battery storage products to enhance energy reliability and efficiency. Its business model includes direct sales, partnerships, and financing arrangements to support residential solar installations. The company is recognized as one of the leading residential solar providers in the U.S., contributing to the broader transition towards sustainable energy sources. Sunrun's operations encompass customer service, system monitoring, and maintenance to ensure optimal performance of installed solar systems.

Sunrun Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Sunrun Inc. currently trades at $12.07. Intraday lows and highs have ranged from $11.89 to $12.81, with a daily percentage change of -3.6948%.

FAQ: Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

What is the current price of RUN stock?

The current price is $12.07.

Does RUN pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this company.

Does RUN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sunrun Inc. does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is RUN best known for?

Sunrun Inc. is most famous for residential solar energy solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with RUN?

Commonly shown alongside RUN: Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Stellantis, Dyadic International, Inc.