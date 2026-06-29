Trade Summit Hotel Properties Inc - INN

What is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and developing hotel properties across various regions, primarily in the United States. Its portfolio includes a range of well-known hotel brands, catering to business travelers and leisure guests seeking quality accommodations with extended-stay options. Summit Hotel Properties operates through a strategy that emphasizes stable cash flow generation by targeting properties in markets with strong demand drivers. The company engages in property management and leasing arrangements to optimize operational efficiency and asset performance. As a REIT, it is structured to distribute a significant portion of its taxable income to shareholders. The company's activities also involve capital improvements and renovations aimed at maintaining competitiveness within the hospitality industry. Summit Hotel Properties contributes to the broader real estate and hospitality sectors by providing lodging solutions aligned with evolving travel trends.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading action, as Herc Holdings Inc trades at $7.0846. The price has ranged from $6.7754 to $7.0154, with a daily change of +2.7878%.

FAQ: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

What is the current price of INN stock?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc is priced at $7.0846 currently.

Does INN pay dividends?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc pays dividends.

Does INN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is INN best known for?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc is most famous for its portfolio of upscale hotel properties.

What assets are typically shown together with INN?

Commonly shown alongside INN: Kimball Electronics, Inc., StandardAero, Inc., Exagen Inc.